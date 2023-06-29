FOX 26 is partnering with the Defender Network, which has been delivering news and information to the Black community in our area for more than 90 years.

On Thursday, during FOX 26 News at 5 p.m., anchor Caroline Collins sat down with the Defender’s Education Editor, Laura Onyenho, to talk about the partnership and its value to the community.

This week, we discuss the impact of the Supreme Court's decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions in the Black community.

The ruling declared race cannot be a factor and forces institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.