The News Edge gets a sneak peek at 'The Nightcap' premiering on Monday
FOX 26's Rashi Vats spoke with Carolina Sanchez, the host of 'The Nightcap', about what viewers can expect on the new show, which starts on Monday, October 10.
'The Nightcap' with Carolina Sanchez debuts Monday on FOX 26
FOX 26 is debuting a new show, The Nightcap, on Monday night. Host Carolina Sanchez explains what viewers can expect.
The Nightcap debuts Oct. 10
On The Nightcap, we explore provocative topics with an enthusiastic, open mind and a cocktail in hand! From game night to ordering midnight munchies, The Nightcap will keep you wanting more. It's sexy, it's risqué, but most of all, it's fun!fo
3rd String Drink Buyer The Nightcap teaser
The Nightcap debuts on Oct. 10
Dating 4 Men at Once The Nightcap tease
The Nightcap debuts on Oct. 10
He's Married The Nightcap tease
The Nightcap debuts on Oct. 10
The Nightcap Group Text
The Nightcap debuts on Oct. 10