On this first and very special night of Hanukkah, we are thrilled to welcome distinguished leaders from the Southwest’s Jewish Community. Featured in this video is Consul General of Israel to the Southwest, Gilad Katz, Rabbi Rob Lennick the ExecutiveDirector of the Jewish Federation of New Mexico, Arnie Fielkow the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, Fred Zeidman of the Gordian Group, Rabbi AnnieBelford of Temple Sinai, Edie Roodman the Executive Director of the Oklahoma IsraelExchange, Kari Dunn Saratovsky the President & CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston, and Rabbi Brian Strauss of Congregation Beth Yeshurun.

6 days ago