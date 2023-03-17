Expand / Collapse search

UH Cougars going to second round of NCAA Tournament, Marcus Sasser to play Saturday

University of Houston
The University of Houston Cougars are moving on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament! FOX 26 Sports Director Mark Berman reports the latest news regarding the No.1 team!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The University of Houston men's basketball team, who happens to be the top seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament, scored a big victory on Friday when All-American guard Marcus Sasser said he would play in the Cougars' second-round match-up with Auburn.

"I'm gonna be there playing -- 100%" the senior star told reporters.

Sasser left Thursday's first-round win over Northern Kentucky just before halftime and did not return, after feeling discomfort with a groin injury suffered in the American Athletic Conference Tournament. UH struggled in Sasser's absence, before squeaking out a 63-52 win.

Junior point guard Jamal Shead, who hyperextended his knee in the win over NKU, says he is also a full-go for Saturday night's contest with Auburn.