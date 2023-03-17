UH Cougars going to second round of NCAA Tournament, Marcus Sasser to play Saturday

The University of Houston men's basketball team, who happens to be the top seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament, scored a big victory on Friday when All-American guard Marcus Sasser said he would play in the Cougars' second-round match-up with Auburn.

SUGGESTED: Mattress Mack provides way for families of Houston Cougars to attend NCAA tournament

"I'm gonna be there playing -- 100%" the senior star told reporters.

Sasser left Thursday's first-round win over Northern Kentucky just before halftime and did not return, after feeling discomfort with a groin injury suffered in the American Athletic Conference Tournament. UH struggled in Sasser's absence, before squeaking out a 63-52 win.

RELATED: Sasser hurt anew as top seed Houston beats Northern Kentucky

Junior point guard Jamal Shead, who hyperextended his knee in the win over NKU, says he is also a full-go for Saturday night's contest with Auburn.