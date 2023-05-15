Houston-native Travis Scott was at Minute Maid Stadium mingling with Houston Astros players and media ahead of Monday night's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Scott mentioned to FOX 26 Houston's Mark Berman that he was ‘fresh from Utopia’.

According to Scott, his fourth studio album "Utopia" is set to release next month in June 2023.

Sounds like the Astros players got a sneak preview of the album as Scott mentioned he played "Utopia" for the players down in the locker room.

The exact release date of the album hasn't been announced.

On November 5, 2021, eight people were killed during a Travis Scott concert at Astroworld in Houston. Scott faced major backlash from this event.