Top-rated Texas RB Rueben Owens II scores 100th career touchdown

Rueben Owens II is the top-rated running back in the state of Texas and a top-50 player in the nation for the Class of 2023, according to ESPN.

The El Campo High School running back scored his 100th career touchdown Thursday night.

Owens II is a University of Louisville commit and is a four-star recruit.

Texas is known for its high school football and Owens has entered the ranks as one of the top players in the state's history.

Owens averages nearly 165 rushing guards per game and has 25 total touchdowns on the year.

El Campo High School advanced to the second round of the Texas high school playoffs with a 49-7 victory over Worthing, so Owens could add to his stats in round 2.

He currently sits at 101 touchdowns scored.