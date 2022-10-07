It's Red River Showdown week and the rivalry is in full swing…well at least for the fans.

University of Texas head football coach, Steve Sarkisian, was trending on Twitter and not in a good way.

University of Oklahoma fans took to Twitter to troll the second-year Texas head coach ahead of Saturday's matchup.

"Steve Sarkisian doesn’t know why he is trending. He checks to see if he got fired", an Oklahoma fan wrote.

Check out some other tweets from fans:

The tweets continue to pour in and will likely continue until kickoff.

Texas and Oklahoma are both 3-2 going into the matchup, so one team will fall to .500 and one will keep their hopes of making a New Year's Six Bowl game alive.