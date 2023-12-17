Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans Highlights, score

Earlier this week, the Titans clinched a thrilling victory over the Miami Dolphins, while the Texans unexpectedly lost to the New York Jets on the road in a tough game. In week 15, the Houston Texans will play the Tennessee Titans at 12:00pm. Central time.

1st Quarter: Texans-0 Titans-6

W.Levis pass short left complete to TEN 19. Catch made by D.Henry at TEN 19. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at TEN 20.- TITANS

D.Henry rushed up the middle to TEN 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Hinish at TEN 29.- TITANS

D.Henry rushed right guard to HOU 37 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Barnett at HOU 37.- TEXANS

W.Levis pass short right complete to HOU 36. Catch made by C.Okonkwo at HOU 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Perryman; J.Ward at HOU 34.- TEXANS

FOX26 Sports Director Will Kunkel said The Texans offense HAS to be more aggresive than they were on their first possession. Gotta put the ball in Keenum's hands and let him make plays. You just don't have a choice due to the lack of a run game.

2nd Quarter: Texans-0 Titans-13

C.Keenum pass complete to HOU 36. Catch made by N.Brown at HOU 36. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Avery, A.Al-Shaair at HOU 40. - TEXANS

C.Keenum pass short left INTERCEPTED at HOU 44. Intercepted by E.Molden at HOU 44. E.Molden for 44 yards, TOUCHDOWN. - TEXANS

N.Folk extra point is good. - TEXANS

W.Levis pass short right complete to TEN 16. Catch made by D.Henry at TEN 16. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at TEN 18.- TITANS

FOX26 Sports Director Will Kunkel said The Texans will start on their own 43 yard line. Their best starting field position of the day. They have yet to cross midfield today. They need just 8 yards to do so.

3rd Quarter: Texans-6 Titans-13

W.Levis pass short middle complete to TEN 27. Catch made by C.Okonkwo at TEN 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Harris, D.Perryman at TEN 38. - TITANS

D.Singletary rushed right end to HOU 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.Landry at HOU 48. PENALTY on TEN-D.Autry, Illegal Use of Hands / Defense, 5 yards, accepted- TEXANS

C.Keenum pass short middle complete to TEN 23. Catch made by R.Woods at TEN 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Hooker -TEN 20 -TITANS

FOX26 Sports Director Will Kunkel said The Texans defense has done enough to keep them in the game. The offense has to try to stretch the field more in the 2nd half. The run game has seen success.

4th Quarter: Texans-16 Titans-16

D.Singletary rushed up the middle to HOU 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Hooker, A.Al-Shaair at HOU 14 - TEXANS

C.Johnston punts 0 yards to TEN 48, Center-J.Weeks. M.Kinsey returned punt from the TEN 48. Tackled by HOU at HOU 46.- TEXANS

C.Keenum passed completed to TEN 18. Catch made by D.Schultz at TEN 18. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 3 - TEXANS

C.Keenum pass complete to TEN 3. Catch made by N.Brown at TEN 3. Gain of 3 yards. N.Brown for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN- TEXANS

FOX26 Sports Director Will Kunkel said," The Titans ball first in overtime.

OVERTIME: Texans-19 Titans-16

W.Levis scrambles up the middle to TEN 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.King; C.Harris at TEN 46.

T.Spears rushed up the middle to TEN 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at TEN 47 .

W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete deep right intended for D.Hopkins.

T.Spears rushed up the middle to TEN 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.King, M.Collins at TEN 49.



