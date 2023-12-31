Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans Highlights, score

Happy New Year's Eve! Texans fans will be able to see the team face off against Titans fans as part of the Week 17 matchup. The Houston Texans play the Tennessee Titans at NRG stadium at 12:00 Central on New Year's Eve.

Follow Fox26 Sports Director Will Kunkel on X for live stats and commentary throughout the game.

1st Quarter: Texans- 3 Tennessee -0

K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback .- TEXANS

K.Fairbairn 28 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-C.Johnston . - TEXANS

W.Levis pass short right complete to HOU 43. Catch made by D.Hopkins at HOU 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Pitre at HOU 43. -TITANS

FOX26 Sport Director Will Kunkell said, "The Texans season started with little hope and a lot of away colors in the stands. It ends with a playoff chase and a rejuvenated fan base.

2nd Quarter: Texans-20 Tennessee -3

C.Stroud pass short left complete to TEN 11. Catch made by B.Jordan at TEN 11. Gain of 12 yards. B.Jordan for 12 yards, TOUCHDOWN.- TEXANS

W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at TEN 15 for -10 yards (J.Hughes) W.Levis FUMBLES, forced by J.Hughes. Fumble RECOVERED by HOU-S.Rankins at TEN 13. S.Rankins for yards, TOUCHDOWN - TEXANS

K.Fairbairn 38 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-C.Johnston. - TEXANS

T.Zentner punts 57 yards to HOU 12, Center-M.Cox. D.King returned punt from the HOU 12. Tackled by O.Reese at HOU 31 . - TITANS

N.Folk 53 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Cox, Holder-T.Zentner.- TITANS

FOX26 Sport Director Will Kunkell said,"The Titans haven't exactly stretched the field today but Jalen Pitre has been sound early after being benched last week. He has 2 tackles.

3rd Quarter: Texans-23 Tennessee -3

K .Fairbairn 27 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-C.Johnston .- TEXANS

D.Henry rushed up the middle to HOU 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Barnett; B.Cashman at HOU 4 .- TITANS

R.Tannehill steps back to pass. R.Tannehill pass incomplete intended for D.Hopkins .- TITANS



FOX26 Sport Director Will Kunkell said,"The Texans wrecked the Titans in the first half. They haven't been able to put many teams away this season. They need to put 4 quarters together and complete a blowout. That's the sign of a good, mature team. Their last 2 possession win was week 4 vs Steelers.

4th Quarter: Texans -26 Tennessee -3

C.Stroud pass short right complete to HOU 40. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at HOU 40. Gain of 8 yards. X.Hutchinson ran out of bounds. - TEXANS

R.Tannehill pass short middle complete to TEN 21. Catch made by C.Okonkwo at TEN 21. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Pitre; K.Jackson at TEN 33. - TITANS

K.Fairbairn 51 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-C.Johnston .- TITANS

R.Tannehill pass complete to TEN 17. Catch made by D.Hopkins at TEN 17. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HOU at TEN 21.- TITANS

FOX26 Sport Director Will Kunkell said, " The Texans defense just held the Titans to 0 points after 9 plays in the red zone. 6 of those plays were inside the 5 yard line.