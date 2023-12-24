Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns: Highlights, score

It's gonna be a big week in 2023 for the NFL with intense matchups and playoff-ready games. Today's Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans game has the potential to be one of the most intense games of the week.

The Houston Texans will play the Cleveland Brown at 12:00pm. Central time.

Follow Fox26 Sports Director Will Kunkel on X for live stats and commentary throughout the game.

1st Quarter: Texans-0 Browns- 7

K.Fairbairn kicks 60 yards from HOU 35 to the CLE 5. P.Strong returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Fairbairn at CLE 41.- TEXANS

J.Flacco pass deep middle complete to HOU 14. Catch made by A.Cooper at HOU 14. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at HOU 6.- BROWNS

K.Hunt rushed left tackle to HOU 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pitre, D.King at HOU 4.- TEXANS

J.Ford rushed right end to HOU End Zone for 4 yards. J.Ford for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN.- TEXANS

FOX26 Sports Director Will Kunkel The Texans will be using Case Keenum and Davis Mills today. OC Bobby Slowick lightly hinted at this (so I thought) when he said the team will do "whatever it takes" to win this week in regards to the QB position.

2nd Quarter: Texans-7 Browns-22

J.Flacco pass deep left complete to HOU 32. Catch made by A.Cooper at HOU 32. Gain of 75 yards. A.Cooper for 75 yards, TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on HOU-D.Ross, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, declined. -BROWN

D.Hopkins kicks 63 yards from CLE 35 to the HOU 2. D.Pierce returns the kickoff. D.Pierce for 98 yards, TOUCHDOWN. TEXANS

D.Pierce rushed right guard to HOU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Tomlinson at HOU 39.- BROWN

J.Flacco pass deep middle complete to HOU End Zone. Catch made by D.Njoku at HOU End Zone. Gain of 21 yards. D.Njoku for 21 yards, BROWN TOUCHDOWN

FOX26 Sports Director Will Kunkel said Texans/Browns have combined for 7 accepted penalties in the 1st quarter. I believe just 1 was declined.

3rd Quarter: Texans -7 Browns-28

C.Bojorquez kicks 56 yards from CLE 35 to the HOU 9. D.Pierce returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Adams at HOU 33.- BROWNS

C.Keenum pass short right complete to HOU 44. Catch made by D.Schultz at HOU 44. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ward at HOU 48. TEXANS

J.Flacco pass short middle complete to HOU End Zone. Catch made by A.Cooper at HOU End Zone. Gain of 7 yards. A.Cooper for 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN.- BROWNS

D.Singletary rushed right guard to HOU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Owusu-Koramoah at HOU 23.- TEXANS

FOX26 Sports Director Will Kunkel Jimmie Ward and Jonathan Greenard are OUT for the rest of the game.

4th Quarter: Texans 22- Browns - 36

D.Mills pass short right complete to CLE End Zone. Catch made by N.Collins at CLE End Zone. Gain of 5 yards. N.Collins for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN. BROWN

TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Mills steps back to pass. Catch made by N.Collins at CLE 2. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. PENALTY on CLE-CLE, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, declined. -BROWN

D.Mills pass short right complete to HOU 45. Catch made by N.Brown at HOU 45. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Ford at HOU 49.

D.Mills pass deep left complete to CLE 17. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at CLE 17. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at CLE 1- BROWN

D.Mills pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by B.Jordan at CLE 29. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 10- BROWN

FOX26 Sports Director Will Kurkel said The Texans can still make the playoffs: 1. Beat the Titans 2. Beat the Colts