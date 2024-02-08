Houston Texans CJ Stroud named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year!

Stroud's achievement was announced at the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday. He is the first player in franchise history to earn the honor and the 11th rookie quarterback since 1967 to win the award, according to the Texans.

Stroud was the second overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

CJ Stroud at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

In his first year starting for the team, he broke a rookie franchise record with 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a passer rating of 100.8, the NFL stated.

At the end of the season, he totaled 4,557 passing yards, including the postseason, which is the second most in NFL history by a rookie.

According to the Associated Press, Stroud won in a landslide, having received 48 of 50 first-place votes with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua getting the other two.