Houston Texans Azeez Al-Shaair's 3-game suspension upheld following appeal

Houston Texans defensive linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair's 3-game suspension has been uplifted following an appeal, according to NFL.com.

The suspension came after a hit on Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair suspended for 3 games

The appeal was heard by hearing officer Ramon Foster, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, NFL.com reported.

The decision comes after Jon Runyan, NFL Vice President of Football Operations, released a statement saying, "Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL," Runyon wrote. "... Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated."

Al-Shaair will officially miss Houston's Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins, the Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Christmas Day game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Al-Shaair did issue an apology following the hit on social media saying in part, "I've always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that. My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you are still able to get up and play the next play. And when the game is over go home to your family unharmed because it's not personal it's just competition! I genuinely didn't see him sliding until it was too late. And it all happens in the blink of an eye. To Trevor, I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening. Before the game, we spoke and I told you how it was great to see you back out ont he field and wished you well. I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that's deemed "late" or "unnecessary."

Al-Shaair will be eligible to return for the team's Week 18 finale game against the Tennesee Titans.

NFL.com contributed to this report.