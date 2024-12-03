Houston Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair suspended for 3 games

The Brief Houston Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair has been suspended without pay for three games. Al-Shaair can appeal the suspension under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. In a letter, NFL VP of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote that Al-Shaair's "lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling…"



Houston Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair has been suspended without pay for three games following the hit that knocked Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of Sunday's game.

The suspension issued by NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan is for "repeated violations of rules intended to protect the health and safety of players and promote sportsmanship, including during Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars," according to the league.

Al-Shaair hit Lawrence in the head and neck area while the Jaguars' quarterback was trying to slide during the second quarter. Lawrence was ruled out of the game with a concussion. He posted on Sunday night that he was home and feeling better.

A fight broke out after the hit, leading to a brawl and the ejections of Al-Shaair and Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 01: Azeez Al-Shaair #0 of the Houston Texans takes off his helmet before a fight during the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. Expand

Runyan's letter to Al-Shaair

In a letter to Al-Shaair, Runyan wrote, "During your game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 1, with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules. Video shows you striking the head/neck area of Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he clearly goes down in a feet-first slide...You led with your forearm and helmet and delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of your opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact."

"After the illegal hit, you proceeded to engage in a brawl, which you escalated when you pulled an opponent down to the ground by his facemask. After the referee announced that you were disqualified for the hit and your unsportsmanlike acts, you removed your helmet and reengaged with your opponent while walking down and across the field, which started another physical confrontation near the end zone.

"Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL…Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated."

What's next for Al-Shaair?

According to the NFL, Al-Shaair will be eligible to return to the Texans’ active roster following the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

He can choose to appeal the suspension under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Al-Shaair addresses hit

Al-Shaair took to social media on Monday morning to address the hit saying, "I've always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that. My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you're still able to get up and play the next play. And when the game is over go home to your family unharmed because it's not personal it's just competition!"

MORE: Al-Shaair apologizes to Lawrence, calls out 'racist and Islamophobic' fans

He said he "didn't see him sliding until it was too late."

"To Trevor, [I] genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening," Al-Shaair wrote. "I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them, especially one that's deemed ‘late’ or ‘unnecessary.'"