Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair apologizes to Trevor Lawrence, calls out 'racist and Islamophobic' fans

article

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair took to social media on Monday morning to address the hit that knocked Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of Sunday's game.

Al-Shaair hit Lawrence in the head and neck area while the Jaguars' quarterback was trying to slide during the second quarter.

The fight broke out after the hit, leading to a brawl and the ejections of Al-Shaair and Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones.

"I've always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that," Al-Shaair wrote on social media. "I genuinely didn't see him sliding until it was too late."

Lawrence was ruled out of the game with a concussion. He posted on Sunday night that he was home and feeling better.

Al-Shaair apologized to the Jaguars quarterback on Monday.

"To Trevor, [I] genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening," Al-Shaair wrote. "I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them, especially one that's deemed ‘late’ or ‘unnecessary.'"

After the game, Jaguars players called the hit from Al-Shaair "dirty."

Jaguars tight end Evan Engram shoved Al-Shaair immediately after the play, sparking the brawl.

The Texans' linebacker said he can "definitely understand" why the Jacksonville team jumped to their quarterback's defense.

As Al-Shaair walked off the field, videos showed Jaguars fans throwing bottles at the linebacker. Several fans on social media also brought up Al-Shaair's pro-Palestinian cleats that he wore earlier this season.

"To racist and Islamophobic fans and people, you don't know my heart nor my character, which I don't need to prove to any of you. God knows my intentions and anyone who has ever been a teammate or friend of mine knows my heart," Al-Shaair wrote.

The Texans won the game on Sunday 23-20.

They are on bye for Week 14. The Texans will take the field again on Sunday, Dec. 15 against the Miami Dolphins.