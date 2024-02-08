Former Houston Texans Andre Johnson elected into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson has been elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame!

According to reports, Johnson's election was announced on Thursday at the NFL Honors.

Johnson is the first Texans player to receive a Hall of Fame Honor.

Football: Closeup of Houston Texans Andre Johnson (80) during game vs Tennessee Titans at LP Field. Nashville, TN 10/26/2014 CREDIT: Ronald C. Modra (Photo by Ronald C. Modra /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X158865 TK1 )

In his professional career, Johnson was a seven-time NFL Pro Bowler, named to four All-Pro teams. He is claimed to be one of the NFL's most productive wide receivers of his era.

Johnson managed 1,062 receptions, 4,185 receiving yards, and 70 touchdowns in his NFL career.