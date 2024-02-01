Houston Rockets trade for center Steven Adams

One week ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, the Houston Rockets are reportedly making moves, acquiring veteran center Steven Adams from the Memphis Grizzlies, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Houston will reportedly send back Victor Oladipo – who has yet to play this season while recovering from off-season knee surgery – and three second-round picks to Memphis.

The 30-year-old Adams has not played since January 2023 while recovering from his own knee surgery, and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

In ten seasons with the Thunder and Grizzlies, the 6'11, 265-lb. Adams has career averages of 9.2 points and 8.2 rebounds.