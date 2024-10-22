Houston Rockets 2024-2025 season preview: Young team with high expectations

The Brief The Houston Rockets usher in the 2024-25 season with high hopes and talented coach Ime Udoka at the helm. Stars Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun secure substantial contract extensions, bolstering the team's core for the upcoming season. Key additions like rookie Reed Sheppard and returnees from injury, such as Tari Eason, aim to enhance the Rockets' playoff ambitions.



The Houston Rockets are set to begin their 2024-25 season at home on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, ushering in a campaign filled with high expectations. Ime Udoka enters the new season regarded as one of the NBA's most proficient coaches, tasked with leading a roster brimming with talent.

Udoka made an impressive mark in his inaugural year, 2023, by coaching the team to a 19-game improvement—from 22 wins up to 41—although their efforts fell short of securing a playoff berth. This season, the aspiration is not just to increase the win total but to contend for a playoff spot.

The Rockets prioritized securing their future in the offseason with significant contract extensions for their 2021 draft picks, Jalen Green (2nd overall) and Alperen Sengun (16th overall).

Green has agreed to a 3-year deal worth $106 million, while Sengun has secured a 5-year contract valued at $185 million. With such substantial investments, both young stars are anticipated to perform at an elite level.

Along with these major extensions, the Rockets are adding to their with promising rookie guard Reed Sheppard from Kentucky, the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 draft. Sheppard is expected to contribute sharpshooting and adept passing.

Meanwhile, veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks will provide experience and leadership to maintain team discipline and focus.

Returning young talents such as Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason are eager to add to what the team envisions as a winning culture. Additionally, rising second-year players Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore are looking to build upon their encouraging debut seasons.

With this dynamic roster of emerging youth and seasoned professionals, the Rockets are poised for what they hope will be a formidable push into the playoffs.