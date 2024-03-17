Houston named #1 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Longwood in first round

The University of Houston Cougars have been named a #1 seed for the South Regional and will start their journey toward a national championship in Memphis.

The Cougars first game will be against No. 16 Longwood on either Thursday or Friday at the FedExForum.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Cougars are coming off a loss against Iowa State by a final score of 69-41 on Saturday in the title game.

KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 16: Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson yells in the second half of the Big 12 tournament final between the Iowa State Cyclones and Houston Cougars on Mar 16, 2024 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott W Expand

The exact time of tip off for the first round game is to be announced.