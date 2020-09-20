Houston Dynamo draw against Minnesota United in first fan-filled home game in months

article

The Houston Dynamo finished their match in a 2-2 draw against Minnesota United on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The Dynamo played in front of hometown fans for the first time since late February.

The team allowed up to 3,000 attendees for the game,13.6% of the stadium’s official capacity.

Both the coaching staff and players were appreciative of the fans in the stands at BBVA Compass Stadium.

"Loved it, loved," Head Coach Tab Ramos couldn't help but to light up when talking about the crowd.

Here are the two goals the squad put in:

Darwin Quintero at '58

Maynor Figueroa at '69

The Dynamo are 3-3-6

Their next game will be on the road at Soldier Field against the Chicago Fire.

It is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 CT.