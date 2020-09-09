Houston Dynamo, Dash to host up to 3,000 fans at home games this season

BBVA Stadium has been permitted to host a limited number of fans at upcoming home matches this season.

According to BBVA Stadium, the max. capacity will be 3,000 fans. That's just 13.6% of BBVA Stadium’s official capacity of 22,039.

SANDY, UTAH - JULY 26: Shea Groom #6 of Houston Dash celebrates after scoring a goal in the 91st minute against Alyssa Naeher #1 of Chicago Red Stars during the second half in the championship game of the NWSL Challenge Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium on Ju Expand

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

Per BBVA:

The stadium will be implementing a number of safety protocols including all digital tickets, contact-free payments, pre-assigned entry points, enhanced signage & increased cleaning frequency.

RELATED: COVID-19 testing in greater Houston area

Advertisement

The Houston Dash will play at home Sept. 26 and the MLS will announce their Phase 2 schedule this week.

Hoston Mayor Turner said in a news conference on Wednesday that the same could be done for Texans and Astros' games in the new future.