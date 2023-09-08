The Houston Dash have appointed Sarah Lowdon as the interim head coach of the Houston Dash for the remainder of the 2023 season after the recent firing of head coach Sam Laity.

Lowdon previously served as the acting head coach for the Dash for nearly three months from May 1 to July 8, 2022, leading the team on a six-game unbeaten run at the start of the season. She concluded the 2022 season as the first assistant coach as the team successfully qualified for the playoffs.

She is set to manage the team on Sept. 15, when the Dash returns to league play against Racing Louisville FC.

"Sarah’s enthusiasm to accept this role exemplifies the selflessness and player-first approach our team needs as we return to league play next week," Dash general manager, Alex Singer said. "Sarah has proven to be both a leader and a winner. She has served in a similar role before and her growth over the last year will serve her and the team well as we approach the next four games."

During her previous stint as acting head coach in 2022, Lowdon achieved a record of 4-4-3 (WLD), with the Dash securing their first victory under her leadership on May 8, 2022, against the Kansas City Current. This victory marked the start of a historic six-game unbeaten streak for the team, the longest in its history. Lowdon's tenure as acting head coach concluded on July 8, 2022, with a match against the Orlando Pride.

"I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to serving the team as we prepare for next Friday’s match against Louisville," Lowdon said. "This group is special, and I truly believe we can disrupt the table as we navigate the next four games. I want to thank our leadership for the support and invite the fans to join us for this pivotal stretch."

In addition to her coaching experience, Lowdon has an impressive list of qualifications, including the USSF A and B licenses, the United Soccer Coaches Premier Diploma, and certification as a Professional Athlete Development Specialist which she received in 2019. She is also a candidate for the 2023 USSF Pro License and has contributed to soccer education as an instructor and presenter at the United Soccer Coaches Convention.

Lowden also previously coached at Penn State, Sam Houston State, and the University of Florida.

The Dash will resume league play on Sept. 15 in Kentucky when they face Racing Louisville FC. The team's final home match of the regular season will take place on Oct. 8 at Shell Energy Stadium, where they will host Angel City FC.

