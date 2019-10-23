Fans can cheer on the Houston Astros at these World Series watch parties

article

The Houston Astros are in the World Series for the second time in three years. Tickets to the games are going for as much as $10,000. If you don't want to spend thousands of dollars, but still want to cheer on the team with a crowd, here are some places you can watch.

You can watch the World Series on FOX 26.

Away games at Minute Maid Park: Fans are invited to watch Astros postseason away games for free at Minute Maid Park during the Astros World Series Postseason Watch Parties. Fans can claim a free Postseason Watch Party voucher for entry at www.astros.com/watchparty. Limited vouchers will be available online, but fans can also walk-up on the event date and receive a free voucher at entry.

8th Wonder Brewery is hosting the WonderWorld Watch Party with drink specials. The game will play on the big screens and a 16-foot projector outside. (2202 Dallas Street, Houston, Texas 77003)

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill will host watch parties at five locations in Downtown, Midtown, the Heights, Energy Corridor and West U. They will have food and drink specials on game days.

Htx Fan Tavern is hosting watch parties for every game of the World Series with food trucks, games, vendors, raffles and drink specials. (1800 Texas st., Houston, Texas 77003)

Lucky’s Pub is hosting The Ultimate World Series Watch Party for the World Series games. The watch parties are 21+ and will feature two jumbotrons, food trucks, drink specials and more. (801 Saint Emanuel St, Houston, Texas 77003)

Memorial City will host watch parties at The Square. Fans can watch the games on the giant 24’x14’ HDTV screens. (303 Memorial City, Houston, Texas 77024)

Poitín Bar & Kitchen is hosting watch parties for every World Series game. They will have Happy Hour during each game with 50 percent off all bar snacks and drink specials. (2313 Edwards Street, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77007)

Tookie’s in Kemah is hosting watch parties for the World Series games with baseball trivia in the bar, and food and drink specials. (406 Texas Avenue, Kemah, Texas 77565)