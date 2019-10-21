Root for the 'Stros! Attend World Series Watch Parties free of charge

article

Fans are invited to watch Astros postseason away games for free at Minute Maid Park during the Astros World Series Postseason Watch Parties.

Fans can claim a free Postseason Watch Party voucher for entry at www.astros.com/watchparty. Limited vouchers will be available online, but fans can also walk-up on the event date and receive a free voucher at entry. Parking will be available for purchase in all Astros-controlled parking lots.

Prior to each away game, the fun will begin two hours before first pitch with a Postseason Street Fest on Crawford Street, where fans can enjoy live music, food trucks, bar games, inflatables and much more.

The game will stream live on the main video board inside Minute Maid Park as well as on large projection screen outside the ballpark.