Alexandria football coach immortalized in ‘Remember the Titans’ dies at 84

article

Legendary Alexandria high school football coach Herman Boone - who was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the iconic film “Remember the Titans” – has died at 84.

The movie celebrated the transformation of race relations in Alexandria in the larger context of the civil rights movement.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The T.C. Williams High School Boosters club referenced Boone’s passing on Twitter.

Boone took over the team at T.C. Williams team in 1971.

That year, T.C. Williams went undefeated and captured the Virginia state title.

Bill Yoast – an assistant on that team – died earlier this year.

Advertisement

Boone and Yoast united the team in the newly integrated school, forging one of the most successful squads in the state.