Officials trying to identify man found dead in Houston bayou on Christmas Eve
HOUSTON - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man whose body was found in Houston’s Buffalo Bayou on Christmas Eve.
The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences released a description of the man and photos of his tattoos, in hopes someone can help identify him.
Man found dead in Buffalo Bayou
The backstory:
Officials say the man was found in Buffalo Bayou, near Memorial Drive and Wall Street, on Dec. 24.
He didn’t have any identification on him.
The man’s cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.
New information released
On Wednesday, HCIFS released information they hope can lead to someone identifying him.
Description:
- 5’8" tall
- 154 pounds
- Unknown race
- Dark brown hair with some gray at temples and along his front hairline; long and curly with matted sections that are lighter brown
- Brown eyes
- Full beard and mustache that are dark brown and curly
Tattoos:
- capital letters across the back of his fingers on both hands appearing to read "HARD LIFE"
- a dove design on the back of his right hand
Help identify him
What you can do:
If you can help identify the man, you are asked to call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at their main number (832)927-5000 or their forensic investigations department at (832)927-5001.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science and NAMUS.