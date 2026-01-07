Officials trying to identify man found dead in Houston bayou on Christmas Eve

The Brief A man who was found dead in Buffal Bayou on Christmas Eve has not been identified. Officials released a description of the man and photos of his tattoos in hopes someone can identify him.



Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man whose body was found in Houston’s Buffalo Bayou on Christmas Eve.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences released a description of the man and photos of his tattoos, in hopes someone can help identify him.

Man found dead in Buffalo Bayou

The backstory:

Officials say the man was found in Buffalo Bayou, near Memorial Drive and Wall Street, on Dec. 24.

He didn’t have any identification on him.

The man’s cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

New information released

On Wednesday, HCIFS released information they hope can lead to someone identifying him.

Description:

5’8" tall

154 pounds

Unknown race

Dark brown hair with some gray at temples and along his front hairline; long and curly with matted sections that are lighter brown

Brown eyes

Full beard and mustache that are dark brown and curly

Tattoos:

capital letters across the back of his fingers on both hands appearing to read "HARD LIFE"

a dove design on the back of his right hand

Help identify him

What you can do:

If you can help identify the man, you are asked to call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at their main number (832)927-5000 or their forensic investigations department at (832)927-5001.