Houston Rodeo 2026 concert lineup to be announced tonight

The Brief The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begins March 2. The RodeoHouston concert lineup was announced on Thursday. Country acts will be featured heavily this year, making up 15 of the 21 performances.



It's rodeo season again, ya'll!! That means it's time to find out the entertainment lineup for the 2026 Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo.

When is the rodeo?

The rodeo will take place from Monday, March 2 through Sunday, March 22.

RodeoHouston competition events will be held the first 20 days, followed by a nightly concert.

On the 21st day, March 22, there will be no RodeoHouston competitions. Instead, there will be a full-length concert performed by Cody Johnson. The grounds will also be open, including the carnival, wine garden, dining, shopping and more.

The World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest will be held before the start of the rodeo, from Feb. 26 through Feb. 28.

Full entertainment schedule

Here's the full schedule of performers and the dates they will perform at the Houston Rodeo:

(Note - the announcement will be made tonight with the complete list of performers. We will update the list as soon as the announcement is made)

Monday, March 2 - Country -

Tuesday, March 3 - Latin -

Wednesday, March 4 - Country -

Thursday, March 5 - Country - Russell Dickerson (announcement was made on Wednesday at Times Square in New York City)

Friday, March 6 - R&B -

Saturday, March 7 - Country -

Sunday, March 8 - Christian -

Monday, March 9 - Country -

Tuesday, March 10 - Country -

Wednesday, March 11 - Rock -

Thursday, March 12 - Country -

Friday, March 13 - Country -

Saturday, March 14 - Pop -

Sunday, March 15 - Regional Mexican -

Monday, March 16 - Country -

Tuesday, March 17 - Country -

Wednesday, March 18 - Country -

Thursday, March 19 - Country -

Friday, March 20 - Country -

Saturday, March 21 - Country -

Sunday, March 22 - Country - Cody Johnson with special guests Jon Pardi & Randy Houser

How to get tickets

Tickets for Cody Johnson's performance at the rodeo went on sale back on August 21, 2025. Click here to purchase tickets for that concert.

Tickets for all other Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concerts will go on sale in two waves on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For additional information, you can visit the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo website by clicking here.