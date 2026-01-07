Cypress Station stabbing leaves 2 men injured near FM 1960: HCSO

A stabbing scene in Cypress Station left two men injured and hospitalized, according to Harris County officials.

Stabbing near Cypress Station gas station

What we know:

An off-duty Houston police officer requested the Harris County Sheriff's Office and EMS to the intersection of FM 1960 and Cypress Station Drive after seeing a stabbing.

The officer reportedly held the suspect ay gunpoint until more authorities got to the scene.

Ponderosa Fire Department and EMS arrived at the scene and took two males to nearby hospitals. One man had suffered from stab wounds and the second was struck by a taser, officials say,

There was one possible suspect still at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the stabbing or how many people were involved.