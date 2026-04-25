2026 NFL Draft Day 3: Houston Texans take 4 picks Saturday; 1 remains

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The Brief Texans added depth with multiple Day 3 picks in the NFL Draft. Houston selected a guard, LB, safety and WR to bolster the roster. The team still has a late-round pick remaining before the draft ends.



On day three of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans added depth to their defense and offense with several picks throughout the day.

Live Updates

5:30 p.m. Saturday

Saturday pick 4:

The Texans made the 23rd pick of round six and 204th overall with Boston College WR Lewis Bond. Bond is noted as a natural runner, with his head for routes making up for a less-than-elite speed capability.

NFL.com describes Bond as follows:

"Hard-hat possession receiver who has delivered with consistency for three consecutive seasons. Bond shines with natural ball skills highlighted by plus catch focus and sure hands to routinely win contested catch battles. Finding separation as a pro will be a challenge. He’s not shifty enough to beat a pro press and doesn’t have the speed or suddenness to break free from sticky man coverage. He might need pre-snap motion or bunch formations to get rolling. Bond will find his best chance with teams who covet pro-caliber ball skills over separation traits."

SYRACUSE, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Boston College Eagles Wide Receiver Lewis Bond (11) runs with the ball after making a catch during the second half of the College Football fame between the Boston College Eagles and the Syracuse Orange on November 29, 2025 Expand

4:30 p.m. Saturday

Saturday pick 1:

The Texans made their first day-three pick with the 106th overall, Oklahoma guard Febechi Nwaiwu, who's projected to fill a depth need as a rookie to develop into the defensive line.

NFL.com describes Nwaiwu as follows:

"Nwaiwu is reliably active with good length. After a bumpy first season with the Sooners in 2024, he displayed improvement in both phases. He centers opponents in front of him to stay connected and uses good technique to displace down-block targets. However, he is inconsistent finding his foe on move blocks. Chronic leaning and slow initial hand strikes can render his massive wingspan useless against two-gappers and in pass protection. Nwaiwu’s snaps at center offer a peek into what might be his best spot, but his position flexibility is a positive regardless."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 28: Oklahoma offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 28, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportsw Expand

Saturday pick 2:

With another round-four choice and 123rd overall, the Texans took Wade Woodaz, a linebacker from Clemson. Woodaz is noted as another depth filler, serving as a possible backup if potential 2027 free agent Henry To'oto'o leaves the team next year.

NFL.com describes Woodaz as follows:

"Two-year starter who punches in and goes to work but fails to stamp games with high-level impact. Woodaz has adequate size and diagnose quickness. However, he lacks base strength and take-on pop to keep himself clean through contact. He displays good awareness in zone drops and has enough man-cover talent to match with some pass-catching tight ends underneath. Woodaz needs to add strength, play faster and become more forceful in everything he does. He has a chance to develop into an average backup Will linebacker, but his work on special teams is what will get him on the field early on."

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: Wade Woodaz of the Clemson Tigers speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Saturday pick 3:

To start round five, the Texans took Kamari Ramsey, a safety from USC, as the 141st overall pick. Ramsey is noted as having good speed, and he's expected to be another depth filler behind Houston's current safeties.

NFL.com describes Ramsey as follows:

"Versatile safety prospect with solid size. Ramsey saw a heavier workload at nickelback in 2025 after splitting time at all three safety spots in 2024. He plays with average eyes in space and good break anticipation when matched up in man. He was adequate covering the slot in college but might not have enough short-area burst and athleticism to do the same in the pros. He needs to close downhill in run support with greater urgency when playing from depth. His tackle-finishing saw a massive improvement in 2025, but with multiple games missed in consecutive seasons, Ramsey’s draft stock could take a hit due to durability concerns."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 26: Kamari Ramsey #DB45 of Southern California speaks during a press conference at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

What's next:

The Texans still have a round 7 pick left before the draft ends Saturday night.

Recap: Days 1 and 2

The backstory:

Thursday night in round 1 of the draft, the Texans traded up for the 26th overall pick and took Georgia Tech offensive guard Keylan Rutledge, one of the top interior linemen in the class.

Friday, the Texans chose Ohio State University DT Kayden McDonald. McDonald is a talented defensive tackle who played for a championship-winning Buckeyes team, and who adds 330 pounds of stopping power to the Texans' aggressive defense.

With the 27th pick of round 2 and number 59 overall, the Texans chose Michigan TE Marlin Klein. ESPN says Klein was used in Michigan as an effective blocker and straight-line receiver.

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