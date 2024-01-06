10 best seasons in Houston Texans history, according to Stacker

After beating the Titans last Sunday by a margin of 26 points to 3, the Houston Texans are on a high right now following their win.

The online news source, Stacker, has compiled a list of the best seasons in Houston Texans history, detailing the number of wins and records during each season.

RELATED:16-year-old Luke Littler reaches final of world darts championship in historic upset

Researchers say "Stacker compiled the top 10 best seasons in Houston Texans history using Pro-Football-Reference.com data that goes back to the first NFL season in 1920." Seasons were ranked according to how far the team progressed in the playoffs, according to Stacker.

Texans' current season does not appear on the list, and only 2019 is listed as the most recent season.

Fox26 Sports Director said "The 2023 season has a chance to be the best season in Texans history. However, the result of Saturday's game vs Colts will determine that success. A win and the Texans are in the playoffs. A win and a Jaguars loss will make the AFC South champions for the first time since 2019. If the Texans lose -- the season is over. Basically, if the Texans win, they have an opportunity to make a run in the playoffs. Where it ends? That's anybody's guess".

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The additional data points include the team's head coach, as well as the top passers, rushers, and receivers from specific seasons after 1931.

Check out which seasons rank highest among the Houston Texans:

#1. 2012- Regular season record: 12-4- Playoffs: Lost in divisional round- Points per game: 26.0- Opponent points per game: 20.7- Net points per game: 5.3- Head coach: Gary Kubiak- Top passer: Matt Schaub- Top rusher: Arian Foster- Top receiver: Andre Johnson

#2. 2011- Regular season record: 10-6- Playoffs: Lost in divisional round- Points per game: 23.8- Opponent points per game: 17.4- Net points per game: 6.4- Head coach: Gary Kubiak- Top passer: Matt Schaub- Top rusher: Arian Foster- Top receiver: Owen Daniels

#3. 2019- Regular season record: 10-6- Playoffs: Lost in divisional round- Points per game: 23.6- Opponent points per game: 24.1- Net points per game: -0.4- Head coach: Bill O'Brien- Top passer: Deshaun Watson- Top rusher: Carlos Hyde- Top receiver: DeAndre Hopkins

#4. 2016- Regular season record: 9-7- Playoffs: Lost in divisional round- Points per game: 17.4- Opponent points per game: 20.5- Net points per game: -3.1- Head coach: Bill O'Brien- Top passer: Brock Osweiler- Top rusher: Lamar Miller- Top receiver: DeAndre Hopkins

#5. 2018- Regular season record: 11-5- Playoffs: Lost in Wild Card round- Points per game: 25.1- Opponent points per game: 19.8- Net points per game: 5.4- Head coach: Bill O'Brien- Top passer: Deshaun Watson- Top rusher: Lamar Miller- Top receiver: DeAndre Hopkins

#6. 2015- Regular season record: 9-7- Playoffs: Lost in Wild Card round- Points per game: 21.2- Opponent points per game: 19.6- Net points per game: 1.6- Head coach: Bill O'Brien- Top passer: Brian Hoyer- Top rusher: Alfred Blue- Top receiver: DeAndre Hopkins

#7. 2014- Regular season record: 9-7- Playoffs: Did not qualify- Points per game: 23.3- Opponent points per game: 19.2- Net points per game: 4.1- Head coach: Bill O'Brien- Top passer: Ryan Fitzpatrick- Top rusher: Arian Foster- Top receiver: DeAndre Hopkins

#8. 2009- Regular season record: 9-7- Playoffs: Did not qualify- Points per game: 24.3- Opponent points per game: 20.8- Net points per game: 3.4- Head coach: Gary Kubiak- Top passer: Matt Schaub- Top rusher: Steve Slaton- Top receiver: Andre Johnson

#9. 2007- Regular season record: 8-8- Playoffs: Did not qualify- Points per game: 23.7- Opponent points per game: 24.0- Net points per game: -0.3- Head coach: Gary Kubiak- Top passer: Matt Schaub- Top rusher: Ron Dayne- Top receiver: Andre Johnson

#10. 2008- Regular season record: 8-8- Playoffs: Did not qualify- Points per game: 22.9- Opponent points per game: 24.6- Net points per game: -1.8- Head coach: Gary Kubiak- Top passer: Matt Schaub- Top rusher: Steve Slaton- Top receiver: Andre Johnson