Deondre Moore says country experiencing 'second civil rights movement' for LGBTQ rights
HOUSTON - It's a historical time as the nation's top court hears arguments regarding the rights of the gay community in the workplace. Deondre Moore shares his opinions with Isiah Carey.
Moore is running a campaign to become the next Texas State Representative for HD 131. He says the country is currently going through its second civil rights movement when it comes to fighting for the rights of the LGBTQ community.