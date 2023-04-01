It's been a little more than a week since Zevaya Flanagan, 2, was tragically killed by her own father, but on Saturday, she will be laid to rest.

According to her obituary, a funeral service will be held for Zevaya at Northwood Presbyterian Church on Cypress Creek Pkwy in northwest Harris County.

This comes after Kairsten Watson, Zevaya's mother, shared the heartwrenching details that fateful Monday when, Deontray Flanagan, 25, stormed into a north Harris County Walmart, where she worked, after taking their daughter from daycare.

Deontray Flanagan

Flanagan reportedly Facetimed Watson while he was hurting the child.

"Her face was just covered in blood," she explained to FOX 26 the day after the incident. "He hit her with something really hard, and then he called me on Facetime, and he showed me. He choked her on Facetime. I said, ‘Tray stop, that is your daughter, stop, she loves you.’ His exact words were, ‘you only love that man, you did this to her.’"

At last check, Flanagan is charged with murder on a $2 million bond.

The services will begin around 11 a.m. followed by a visitation at 9 a.m. until about 10:45 a.m.

We're told the church will be live-streaming the event via its Facebook page.