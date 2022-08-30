Expand / Collapse search

Young child taken to hospital after wandering off, falling into Harris Co. pond

Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A child was taken to the hospital after wandering off and falling into a Harris County pond on Tuesday afternoon. 

Details are limited but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that deputies were called out to the 4400 block of Waterside Cove Lane, near Sam Houston Tollway and Summerlyn Drive. 

Deputies learned that a child, possibly seven-years-old, wandered off and fell into a pond/lake. 

Gonzalez said CPR was initiated and the child was taken to the hospital. 

The child's condition is unknown. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 