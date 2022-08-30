Young child taken to hospital after wandering off, falling into Harris Co. pond

article

A child was taken to the hospital after wandering off and falling into a Harris County pond on Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that deputies were called out to the 4400 block of Waterside Cove Lane, near Sam Houston Tollway and Summerlyn Drive.

Deputies learned that a child, possibly seven-years-old, wandered off and fell into a pond/lake.

Gonzalez said CPR was initiated and the child was taken to the hospital.

The child's condition is unknown.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.