WWII hero from League City reminds us to always remember

June 6th marks 76 years since D-Day. League City resident Harold Bradley arrived on the Normandy shore days later with the 740th Tank Battalion. He went on to earn the Silver Star and Purple Heart during the Battle of the Bulge. Harold also as a neighborhood park named in his honor.

His story was recently written by a surprising author. Björn Schwiderowski in Gelsenkirchen, Germany believes to properly learn history, you have to listen to everyone involved. Harold was proud to tell his story. You can purchase the book and hear Harold's full story by emailing Bjorn.