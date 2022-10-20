Baseball fans at every Astros home game this postseason are honoring hometown heroes.

For Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, two World War II veterans were shown on the big screen in between innings. The crowd stood and applauded as the two veterans waved.

"It was wonderful," said Dennis Ashley, one of the honored vets. "It was unbelievable."

Commander Hector Giren from Spring Branch American Legion Post 654 has been working with the Astros to bring veterans to these playoff games. Giren says he’s been doing this for 11 years.

"I served my country for 4 years," Giren shared. "I wasn’t done serving. So, I started serving the community. I know World War II veterans are pretty limited. I just took it upon myself to find them and get them recognized for everything they’ve done for us."

C.P. "Buck" Sloan will be recognized at Game 2 of the ALCS. The U.S. Veteran landed in Normandy and was injured in the Battle of the Bulge.

"It’s been quite a while, but it finally happened," said C.P. "Buck" Sloan.

American heroes enjoying America’s pastime.

"Go Astros!" said Sloan and Giren.