World Series 2022: Houston's Mattress Mack donates 200 mattresses to Philadelphia veterans, first responders

The World Series between the Phillies and Astros is intense, leaving many fans getting into heated debates as they show pride for their teams, but a well-known Houston furniture store owner is showing fans that it is also about joining forces to make the world a better place.

Jim McIngvale, also known as Mattress Mack, has gotten into some heated debates with Phillies fans during the series, which is now tied 2 - 2, but he's also embracing kindness from the City of Brotherly Love and giving it right back.

"The fans were a little rough on me the first night, but we got over it," Mack said while joining Good Day Philadelphia. "Everything's cool."

Mack, a man of his word who bet $10 million on the Astros winning the World Series, is not just saying he's cool with Philadelphia. He's putting his money where his mouth is.

He donated 200 mattresses to the Four Chaplains Chapel & Memorial Foundation for veterans and first responders in Philadelphia.

Mack's philanthropic endeavors for Philly didn't end there. He's inviting 18 Eagles fans in Houston to sit in his box at NRG Stadium to watch the Eagles strive to remain undefeated against the Texans.

"We're going to show them how we treat the opposing team's fans," he said.

The World Series is doing wonders for Philadelphia businesses that are dealing with an influx of fans from all over the world who came to the city to attend the games.

Since his arrival, Mack says he's gained about 10 pounds and he touted Philadelphia food as "tremendous."