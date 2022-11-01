Expand / Collapse search

World Series Game 3: Astros vs. Phillies, Phillies lead 2-0 after 1 inning

Houston Astros
FOX 26 Houston
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 01: Dusty Baker Jr. #12 of the Houston Astros looks on prior to playing the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (

PHILADELPHIA, PA - The Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies are returning to the field after weather initially postponed Game 3 on Monday evening. 

The series is currently tied at one game each in the best of seven series with game 4 scheduled to take place on Wednesday evening in Philadelphia. 

In the top of the first inning, the Astros were unable to score any runs and the score remained 0-0. 

In the bottom of the first inning, Bryce Harper knocked a two-run home run to right-center field. Phillies lead 2-0. 

In the top of the second inning, Yuli Gurriel gets a hit to land on base. Then in the next at bat, David Hensley gets a single base hit in his first at-bat in the World Series. But the Astros were unable to score. 