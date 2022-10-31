UPDATE: Major League Baseball has announced that Game 3 of the World Series has been postponed. Game 3 will take place on Tuesday evening.

According to a press release from the MLB, the schedule has been revised due to the rain out.

Here is the updated schedule:

Game 3 - Tuesday, November 1 at Philadelphia

Game 4 - Wednesday, November 2 at Philadelphia

Game 5 - Thursday, November 3 at Philadelphia

Friday, November 4 will be a travel day if necessary

Game 6 - Saturday, November 5 at Minute Maid Park (if necessary)

Game 7 - Sunday, November 6 at Minute Maid Park (if necessary)

Officials said tickets will remain valid for the game that is listed on your ticket.

First pitch for all games will be at 7:03 p.m. Central Time on your World Series station, FOX 26!

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros square off in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday with the series tied 1-1.

The series began at Minute Maid Park in Houston where the Phillies won the first game 6-5, and the Astros took the second game 5-2.

The best-of-seven series continues in Philadelphia for the next three games.

Philadelphia is 87-75 overall and 47-34 at home. The Phillies have a 58-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Members of the Houston Astros celebrate after a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Two of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Houston has gone 51-30 on the road and 106-56 overall. The Astros have a 51-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

Game time today: When is World Series Game 3?

The World Series game on Monday, Oct. 31, begins at 7:03 p.m. CT.

How to watch: What channel is the World Series game on?

All of the World Series games will air on FOX. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. on FOX 26 Houston.

Who is pitching in World Series Game 3?

Noah Syndergaard is set to start for the Phillies against Lance McCullers Jr. and the Astros.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.