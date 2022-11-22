From a huge upset by Saudi Arabia to Cristiano Ronaldo’s official departure from Manchester United, soccer fans had a lot to digest today on day three of the 2022 World Cup.

First, during the 4 a.m. matchup, Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina 2-1, pulling off the biggest upset win in history against star Lionel Messi, in what could be his final World Cup appearance. Argentina was expected to sweep Saudi Arabia and was among the favorites to win the tournament.

Although the Mexico-Poland matchup drew a huge crowd to Pitch 25, the game finished as a scoreless draw, just like the Denmark and Tunisia game.

However, fans were happy to see hometown representation with Houston Dynamo player Hector Herrera representing team Mexico.

In the final matchup of the day, defending World Cup champion France routed Australia, beating them 4-1.

In other soccer news, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United announced they were mutually parting ways, effective immediately. Ronaldo is set to play with Portugal against Ghana on Thursday.