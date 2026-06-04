The Woodlands teen killed in apparent accidental shooting: MCSO

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at a home in The Woodlands. The sheriff's office says the shooting appears to be accidental. The investigation is still ongoing.



A 16-year-old boy was killed at a home in The Woodlands in what appears to be an accidental shooting, authorities say.

What we know:

The shooting was reported just after 4 a.m. Thursday at a home on Redberry Court.

Deputies attempted lifesaving measures, but the teen did not survive his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting appears to be accidental.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided further details on how the shooting unfolded.

The sheriff’s office says a friend and a sibling, ages 17 and 19, were also at the home, but authorities did not indicate if they had any involvement in the incident.

The teen who died has not been publicly identified at this time.

What's next:

The sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation. Once evidence is gathered, the case will be referred to the district attorney’s office to determine if anyone will be charged.