Woman's body found with 'signs of trauma' in northwest Harris County

Officials came over a shocking discovery in northwest Harris County, where a woman's body was found with "signs of trauma."

Not a lot of details were shared, as it's an active scene, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called to the 18400 block of Moss Forest near Stream Dr.

Responding officers reportedly found a woman's body along Cypress Creek Parkway.

The woman has not been identified as of this writing, but it's believed she is in her 20s. It's also unclear how she got there or how she died, but Sheriff Gonzalez said, "there are signs of trauma."

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY COVERAGE

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.