Woman's body found submerged in water, trapped inside her car

article

Harris Co. Sheriff's Deputies made a shocking discovery overnight Saturday in northeast Houston.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

District 2 deputies were called around 3:30 a.m. to a car found in a ditch on W Hardy Rd. where an overturned car was found in the flooded bayou.

When investigators retrieved the car, they found an unidentified woman inside, who died on the scene. HCSO's Dive team is working to ensure she was the only one in the car.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene)

According to Lt. Bruce, officers believe she was driving south on Hardy Rd., when she veered off and crashed into a concrete bridge before landing in the bayou.

It's unclear if alcohol played a role, but medical examiners will looking into it as they perform a toxicology report.

As a result of the incident, South Hardy Toll Rd. was shut down for several hours.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS