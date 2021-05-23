Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:08 AM CDT, Brazoria County
9
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:15 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:30 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:30 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:36 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:27 AM CDT until TUE 2:31 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Colorado County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
Rip Tide Statement
from SUN 3:25 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

Woman's body found submerged in water, trapped inside her car

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
article

(Photo courtesy of OnScene)

HOUSTON - Harris Co. Sheriff's Deputies made a shocking discovery overnight Saturday in northeast Houston

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

District 2 deputies were called around 3:30 a.m. to a car found in a ditch on W Hardy Rd. where an overturned car was found in the flooded bayou. 

When investigators retrieved the car, they found an unidentified woman inside, who died on the scene. HCSO's Dive team is working to ensure she was the only one in the car. 

(Photo courtesy of OnScene)

According to Lt. Bruce, officers believe she was driving south on Hardy Rd., when she veered off and crashed into a concrete bridge before landing in the bayou. 

It's unclear if alcohol played a role, but medical examiners will looking into it as they perform a toxicology report. 

As a result of the incident, South Hardy Toll Rd. was shut down for several hours. 

This is a developing story. 

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS