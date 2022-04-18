Woman's body found in cardboard box at Southwest Houston apartment complex, suspect in custody

Houston police say a woman's body was found dead inside a cardboard U-haul box over the weekend.

The gruesome discovery happened at the Oaks on Bissonett Apartments on the 7000 block of Bissonett Street in southwest Houston.

Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, investigators said a resident called to report a suspicious package with no label left in the apartment's parking lot. Inside the box, investigators discovered a woman’s body.

The horrifying discovery left neighbors on edge.

"The first thing when I saw that was that it could’ve been a baby or a kid. You know, for a medium-sized box for a whole body to fit, it would’ve been kind of hard. It was creepy and scary," said Erika Bustos, a neighbor.

Surveillance video eventually led investigators to arrest a man at the apartment complex. Authorities said the man was caught on video wheeling the U-haul box with a dolly from his unit into the parking lot by the dumpster.

"It's shocking. It makes you really take a look at the people that you cross and conversate with a lot. I was very surprised," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

The medical examiner's office is now in the process of identifying the woman.

Police say the suspect is in custody and is expected to face felony charges of tampering with a corpse.

Authorities have not confirmed the relationship between the man and the woman.