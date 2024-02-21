Charging documents outline some gruesome and tragic details in the Audrii Cunningham murder case.

Don Steven McDougal was charged with capital murder a day after the discovery of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham’s body was found.

The documents say McDougal left with Cunningham in his car the morning of Feb. 15, but never dropped her off at the bus stop like he was supposed to.

Records also say phone and other data link McDougal to multiple "locations of interest" including the location where her body was found.

They also say a rope found at the crime scene matches a rope found in McDougal’s car.

McDougal’s lengthy criminal rap sheet includes multiple assault convictions, one from 2019, Katelyn Bolin says she watched.

She says McDougal was a neighbor and he asked her and her then-boyfriend for a ride.

He led them down a dark secluded road and then attacked her boyfriend with a metal pipe.

"When I watched that, words can’t even explain. I felt helpless, I felt like there was nothing I could do, not something I want to live through again," she said. "He was gushing blood from is head, it was really bad."

She says she think McDougal was trying to steal her car. Now that he’s charged in this case, she’s disgusted to ever know him.

"He’s a monster, I don’t feel that he should be able to breath the same air we're breathing," she said.

Before gathering enough evidence to charge him with murder, investigators were holding McDougal on an assault charge from August 2023.

Documents say he stabbed a victim in the back.

McDougal is now being held without bond.