The Glencove community in League City has seen enough gun violence for the month.

"This is the second time we've had gun violence on this corner in a month, and as a neighborhood we're frustrated, we're scared," said one resident.

SUGGESTED: Hockley Street stabbing suspect accused, charged in ex-girlfriend's murder

The latest incident happened Tuesday when a double shooting left a woman dead and a man hospitalized.

"I knew the young lady, she was very kind. She wanted to make herself better, and unfortunately that didn't work out for her," said another resident, Michael Salgy.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Police arrested 40-year-old Michael Collins for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of the male victim. They say the killing of the woman is still under investigation and charges are pending.

Salgy says Collins lives in the house across the street from him. A few months ago, he claims the house was raided by law enforcement.

"It was actually U.S. Marshals. I was on my front porch that time too. Probably six SWAT members came out in full gear with a blow horn - they announced who they wanted to come out - put that person on the ground," he said.

Then, August 8, a Sugar Land man is accused of shooting a Clear Lake Shores police officer on that same corner before sending officials on a high-speed chase.

"To have this - it's shaken us up, and we're hoping to return to something normal. I think all of us as residents feel like we have to take precautions that we would have never had to take before," said one resident.