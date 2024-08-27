League City police are investigating after a woman was killed in shooting on Tuesday morning in the Kemah area.

Officers with the League City Police Department (LCPD) arrived in the 1900 block of E Winn Street around 9:45 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire in the area and found a woman and man injured with gunshot wounds.

LCPD authorities attempted lifesaving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

An adult male suspect was detained at the scene by League City Police Department officers and is being investigated as the alleged shooting suspect, officials report.

The investigation is active and law enforcement are at the scene gathering details.