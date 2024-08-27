A suspect has been charged in connection with a woman's death in southeast Houston on Aug. 17, the Houston Police Department announced.

Oscar Daniel Vega Espinoza, 34, has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence, court records state. Vega Espinoza is currently not in custody.

According to police, the victim, a 30-year-old woman, was found in the water near the embankment of the Brays Bayou Greenway Trail. She appeared to have trauma consistent with stab wounds.\

Oscar Daniel Vega Espinoza

Investigators reported that Vega Espinoza was the woman's ex-boyfriend of the victim.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Vega Espinoza's whereabouts or details related to the case to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.