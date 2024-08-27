Family of slain Houston teen seeks justice amid ongoing investigation

article

One month has passed since Aaden Bailey, a 15-year-old boy from Houston, was fatally shot, and his family is still awaiting justice. The incident, which took place on a night marred by several shootings involving teenagers, has left Bailey's loved ones grappling with the harsh new reality of his absence, especially with the start of the new school year.

"It’s been very difficult, school started, that was a lot just knowing he wasn’t going to go into his 10th grade year," said Andrea Marshall-Cook, Bailey's mother.

Bailey, remembered as an outgoing and kind-hearted teen with charisma, was unexpectedly killed on a night where disputes over money led to violence.

"Just to clear up, my son wasn’t going to get any money from anybody. All we know is a fight transpired and he and another person got caught in the crossfire," Marshall-Cook clarified.

As the investigation proceeds, the family has received limited information about the details of the shooting and the potential suspect. No arrests have been made thus far, leaving the family with sorrow and frustration.

"It turns from being very sad to angry because nothing has happened yet. So the thing is we need that to happen so we can have closure and go in the right direction," said DeRoy Cook, Bailey's stepfather.

"Just to go on every day is a struggle. Going on without him is a struggle, and we don’t want any other parent, family, no one to deal with … going through what we’re going through," Marshall-Cook said.

The family remains determined to fight for justice for Aaden.

"We hope for justice, and the right justice for my son, and anybody else’s son out there. We hope this person is held accountable to the highest extent of the law," stated Marshall-Cook.

Gun violence among teenagers in the city of Houston is a concern for Bailey's parents, and it's why they say something needs to be done.

"Something needs to happen right away. I don’t know what, but I know we have to take it back to the parents,' Marshall-Cook said.

As the family goes another day without Bailey, they continue to seek closure, but they say that will only come once justice is served.

"It’s a very unfortunate situation, something we definitely weren’t looking forward to. I know we don’t want closure, but we need closure, and that’s where it’s going to start. Somebody needs to be held accountable for this," Cook said.

The Houston Police Department continues to investigate the shooting and urges anyone with information on this case to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.