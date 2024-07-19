A family in Houston shares their grief following the fatal shooting of their 15-year-old son on Tuesday. FOX 26 spoke exclusively with them as they expressed their anguish and pleading for an end to the gun violence affecting the city's youth.

The victim, identified as Aaden Bailey, was described by his mother, Andraea Marshall, with overwhelming emotion.

"I have a rollercoaster of emotions. I'm brokenhearted, I'm angry, I'm numb," said Marshall.

Houston police continue to investigate the Tuesday night shooting that involved two calls related to teenagers and investigators believe they may be connected.

"These are our children, and we need to take them back from the streets, from social media. We need to take our children back," Marshall implored.

The increasing rates of youth violence, particularly gun violence, have become a major concern for Houston families.

DaRoy Cook, Aaden's stepfather, stated, "It seems like it gets worse every year. The ages are younger every year. It's like, where do we even start?"

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Marshall does not want her son's death politicized, especially over gun control. However, she insists that access to firearms should be addressed.

"If losing him could save somebody else, then that's a pain I'm willing to bear. That's what I want his legacy to be," she said.

Aaden, remembered as a boy who loved singing, rapping, and playing sports, was a rising sophomore at Elsik High School in the Alief Independent School District. His parents are now faced with the heartbreak of never seeing him reach milestones like prom and graduation.

"We will never see it come to fruition, and it's just unfair because we were robbed of that," Cook expressed with sorrow.

The night he was killed, Aaden texted his mother before being dropped off by his stepfather at a friend's house.

"He said, 'Mom, I'm leaving. My stepdad is going to drop me off, and I'll see you tomorrow,'" recounted Marshall. But tomorrow for Aaden never came.

For Marshall, Aaden will forever be her baby as he was her firstborn child who was born on Valentine's Day.

The devastated parents conveyed their last wishes to their son, "We love you, Aaden. We want nothing but the best for you. You can gain whatever your heart desires. Clean your room," they said in unison.

Marshall told FOX 26 she believes in HPD and trusts that they are working hard to gather all the information and bring justice for her son.

Aaden was well-loved by his community and his family is receiving overwhelming support. Funeral services are planned in both Houston and Delaware.