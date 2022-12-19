Woman shot while walking down sidewalk on Homestead Rd in Houston
HOUSTON - A woman was walking down the sidewalk when she was shot in the chest, Houston police say.
The shooting was reported around 12:25 a.m. Monday in the 11600 block of Homestead Road.
Houston police investigate a shooting on Homestead Road.
Police say it’s unclear who fired the shot that struck the woman, and it doesn’t appear that she was the target.
She went over to a nearby bar for help. She was transported to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.
The investigation into the shooting continues.