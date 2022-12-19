Woman shot in the street near Montrose-area bar

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the street near a bar in the Montrose area, Houston police say.

Police say a man she was seen arguing with prior to the shooting is considered a person of interest, and they would like to speak with him.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Grant Street.

The shooting was reported around 11:11 p.m. in the 2300 block of Grant Street.

Police say the woman was in an argument with a man who she is believed to have some sort of dating relationship with. According to police, they argued inside and then left the bar.

At some point, gunshots were heard. The woman was found shot in the head. She was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police described the person of interest as a Black male in his mid-20s wearing a black and white poncho, and he had a nose ring.